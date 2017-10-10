Magics take down Irish

The Barberton Magics improved to 7-0 by beating St. Vincent-St. Mary, 35-14 at home on Senior Night.

“Our goal is to win the league and make the playoffs.” said head coach Tony Gotto. “This win obviously puts us in position in the playoff hunt. It wasn’t a league game but we tagged the game as a monumental game for us. A great tradition program in St. Vincent-St. Mary, (they’re) well coached, a good team. We knew they were young, so we hoped to capitalize on some of their youth. Our team is senior ridden. Having that experience and having those seniors was probably the difference tonight.”

Looking forward

Going into the game, the Magics fell to fourth in the Division II, Region 5 computer rankings. “We knew our schedule, some of the teams we played aren’t winning. We knew if we take care of business and win a game like this it’s going to catapult us up in the region. Hopefully we can win these next couple games and keep doing what we’re doing and let everything else take care of itself. We can’t control the points.” The first of those games is on the road in Tallmadge to play one of the most surprising teams in the area. The Blue Devils are 6-1 after beating Copley 21-7. Gotto is excited for the game against a team he used to coach. “It’s a personal game for me. The kids know it, our kids are going to be ready. It’s going to be a physical football game, because I know Tallmadge is going to bring it. I still have a lot of people I know out there that play still. It’s going to be exciting.”

Keye Thompson throws one of his two touchdown passes to Garrett Turnbaugh.

Magics senior running back Jeff Parker runs for a touchdown.

Senior Zane Ries is up to 18 passing touchdowns without throwing an interception this season.

The Magics student section shows pride in their hometown hero.