William Carter, age 93, a long time resident of Barberton, passed away Oct. 8, in Atlanta, Georgia. He served in the Army during World War II; was a member of the former Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, was also a member of Carpenters Local 639/285, retiring from Krumroy Construction Dec. 31,1989. He loved sports, especially baseball, although unable to see. His greatest thrill was being in the park when his grandson, Chris, got his first major league hit. His second thrill was when a grandson in the pros, one in college and one in high school all hit homers the same day. He enjoyed traveling to California to visit family and friends. Upon returning home from the many trips, he was always looking ahead to the next one. Preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor; sister, Neva Kendall; he is survived by his daughter Cynthia Keenan of Twinsburg; son Dr. William J. (Lori) of Kennesaw, Georgia; son Dr. James E. (Beth) of Smyrna, Georgia; sisters Lorene Weekley of Grantsville, West Virginia and Nelma Wimer of Tallmadge; ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. The Family wishes to thank his sister, Nelma Wimer, neighbors Paul and Carol Corl, Ed and Charlotte Baker, and Sheri Bennett for their help and support during his later years. Calling hours Friday, Oct. 13, from 5 – 8 p.m. at Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton. Mass of christian burial will be Saturday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1263 Shannon Ave, Barberton. Fr. Charles Ryba Internment at Holy Cross Cemetery. To share a memory or send a condolence please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).