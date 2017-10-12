Paul T. Johns, 81, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 10, in Hudson, Ohio. Paul was born Dec. 10, 1935 in Barberton, Ohio to Ernest and Catherine Johns. He graduated from St. Mary’s High School, Class of 1953 and then graduated from The University of Notre Dame in 1957 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering. Paul served in the US Army from Jan. of 1958 to Jan. of 1960. While stationed in Hanau, Germany he met a nice young school teacher in the officer’s club named Ann Emery who worked for the Department of Defense teaching grade school to the children of US soldiers on the base. They were married Aug. 4, 1959 in Basel Switzerland. They returned to the US in 1960 and settled in Barberton, where Paul worked for a total of 38 years at Babcock and Wilcox. During a brief period of retirement, he was the Chairman of the Board of Barberton Citizens Hospital and the Barberton Public Library. In 1996 Paul come out of retirement and took the role of Managing Director for Babcock and Wilcox’s Indonesian joint venture. Paul and Ann loved their three years in Jakarta and they traveled extensively throughout Asia and Australia before returning home in 1999. They settled in Fort Myers, Florida and lived there for 13 years enjoying the sun and using that as their travel base. They moved back to Ohio in 2012. Paul was a devoted husband, son, father, brother, grandparent, employee, neighbor and friend who never knew a stranger or an enemy. He always assumed the good in people and those whose path he crossed, were met with kindness, a laugh and usually a great story or an off-color joke. He was also a loyal sports fan who could often be found faithfully cheering on his beloved Irish, Indians, Browns and Cavs – even in the worst times. Paul was preceded in death by his wife Ann, who died Aug. 27, his parents, Ernest and Catherine and his sister, Barbara. He leaves to mourn his loss his son Martin (Mary), son Brian (Mary-Anne) and daughter Nancy Hadley (Ted), eight grandchildren, Elizabeth Johns, Nina Hadley, Daniel Johns, Julia Hadley, Dmitry Hadley, Andrei Hadley, Oksana Hadley and Sascha Hadley, one great-grandchild, Leo Gonzalez as well as his brother Karl and sister-in-law Carolyn Johns and nephew David Johns. The family would like to thank the staff of the Gables of Hudson, ClearPath Hospice and Dr. David Fantelli for their care of Paul over the last years. Paul’s family will receive friends Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 and also Saturday from 9-9:30 a.m. with prayers at 9:30 a.m. Mass of christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Following the burial, a celebration of Paul and Ann’s lives will begin at 1 p.m. at the Green Diamond Grille, 125 2nd St., N.W. in Barberton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alzheimer’s.com.