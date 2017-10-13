Magics beat Blue Devils

Jake Allen

The Magics improved to 8-0 on the season after beating Tallmadge, 34-3.

Barberton goes to 4-0 in conference games this season. The Blue Devils fall to 6-2 overall and 2-2 in the Suburban League.

The Magics got three rushing touchdowns from senior running back Jeff Parker, who totaled 151 yards on 15 carries. Zane Ries threw two touchdown passes, both to Garrett Turnbaugh. Ries finished 16-20 for 180 yards, while Turnbaugh reeled in three passes for 36 yards with an interception defensively.

Next up the Magics host Kent Roosevelt for the Homecoming Game Friday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.

