Margaret “Marge” Lucille Lawrence (nee Schmitt), 90, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 10. She was born in Atwater, and was a resident of Barberton for most of her life. Margaret was a devout member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church and the Altar Guild. She was a tour guide at Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens and loved to reminisce about her travels to Europe, Hawaii and Mexico. Marge enjoyed entertaining at home and playing hostess at many “Family and Friends” events. She was an active member of the Welcomer’s Club and Progress through Preservation of Greater Akron. Marge was a “Foxy Lady,” she had a lifelong passion for sewing and needlework and “Gone with the Wind” and was involved with the Barberton Hospital Cotillions and Akron Symphony for many years. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, Robert Jr.; son-in-law, Danny Beach; brothers, Albert Schmitt and Raymond Schmitt and sister, Helen Smith; survived by her children, Roberta (George III) Lamont, David (Irene) and Peggy Beach; nephew who she raised as a son for two years, Paul Schmitt; daughter-in-law, Sharon Lawrence; grandchildren, Ret Col. George (Amy) Lamont IV, Suzanne (Michael) Lamberth, Michael (Jennifer) Lawrence, Christian (Tia) Lawrence, Cory (Nathan) Kessler, Monica (Jeff) Frank, Curtis (Heather) Lawrence, David (Kerry) Lawrence, Thomas (Debbie) Fatica and Lauren Fatica; three step-grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister, Janet (Gene) Begue; along with other relatives and many friends. The family would like to thank Marge’s home care givers, especially Beverly Yurchiak and her team of angels for their loving attention and compassion. Marge’s family will receive friends Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. Mass of christian burial will be Monday 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2643 Waterloo Road, Mogadore, OH 44260, Fr. James Maloney, celebrant. Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery with a luncheon following at the K. of C. Hall, (next to the church) 2697 Waterloo Road, Mogadore, OH 44260. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Andrew the Apo