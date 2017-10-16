Keri Lynn Hurst, age 31, passed away unexpectedly Oct. 11. Keri was born Dec. 21, 1985 and lived in Barberton all her life. She worked at LKQ Corporation for over 10 years. She was a 2004 graduate of Barberton High School. Keri enjoyed photography and had a wonderful talent for capturing nature, sunsets, rainbows, and getting the perfect pose out of her many cousins and friends. Her beautiful way with words was often enjoyed by her family and friends on Facebook. Most importantly, Keri had the biggest heart and shared her love with so many of us, including Pebbles and Beau. Hilton Head Island was one of her favorite places and she was so happy to have visited there this summer. She was the organizer for our friends and family Alzheimer’s Walk for Team BeLEEve. Keri is preceded in death by her father, Jeffrey Hurst, paternal grandparents Frank Sr. and Rita Hurst, maternal grandparents Elmo and Eunice Lee, uncles Frank Hurst Jr. and John Hurst. Keri is survived by her mother, Karen Hurst, brother, Matt (Wendy) Hurst, fiancé Darshawn Bell Woods, aunts and uncles Kathy (Gary) Kropko, Gary Lee, JoAnn Matyasi, James Hurst, Jennifer (Christopher) Myers, Joel Hurst, Jill (Charles) Clark, Joyce Hurst (Desra Blamble), Jessica Hurst; numerous cousins; treasured friends (especially Trysha, Laura, and Michelle). Mass of christian burial was Oct.16, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1263 Shannon Ave., Norton. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Alzheimers Assoc., Greater East Ohio Chapter, 70 West Streetsboro St., Hudson, OH 44236. To share a memory or send a condolence please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).