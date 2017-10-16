Lady Magics fall in tournament opener
Jake Allen
Herald Staff Writer
Barberton’s girls soccer team lost to Highland in their first game of the OHSAA postseason tournament, 6-1.
Mackenzie Damsa scored the Magics’ lone goal. Highland moves on to play Medina in the second round.
For more, pick up the next edition of the Herald.
