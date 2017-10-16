Lady Magics fall in tournament opener

| | 0

Jake Allen

Herald Staff Writer

Barberton’s girls soccer team lost to Highland in their first game of the OHSAA postseason tournament, 6-1.

Mackenzie Damsa scored the Magics’ lone goal. Highland moves on to play Medina in the second round.

For more, pick up the next edition of the Herald.

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment