Akron detectives seek help in homicide

Akron Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide of a 22 year old female.

The victim was found inside of her apartment in the 1000 block of Weehawken Place. She was found on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to her chest. The victim was last seen Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. She was discovered by her child’s father shortly before 5 p.m. last night.

The victim has been positively identified as Carolyn L. Parker.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, the cause and manner of death is homicide, gunshot wound to the chest.

No suspect(s) have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2552.