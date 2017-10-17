Salvation Army encourages volunteering

Michelle DeShon

Herald Staff Writer

Maj. James Jones welcomed those who came to the second annual Salvation Army Red Kettle breakfast.

The organization has been in Barberton for over 90 years. We have the support of the city and helping as many people as we can. They offer daily hot meals, a food pantry where they select items, showers five days a week, bible study, vouchers for clothing and furniture and camps for children. They service Barberton, Norton and New Franklin.

Paulo Kallio, chairman of the Barberton Salvation Army Advisory Council, said their goal for the season is to raise $125,000 for Barberton, Norton, New Franklin and this year they are adding Green. She said they will provide volunteers for all the locations in these cities. She encourages attendees to sponsor a kettle, volunteer ringing the bell or keep a kettle in their place of business and collect donations. If they do not get volunteers, they have to pay people which takes away money from the kettle. Kallio added that they are providing coupon books to volunteers.

Kallio said she has been ringing the bell since she was a child. She said once someone volunteers, they keep coming back because it is heartwarming. She said Major James Jones and Major Malinda Jones came to our Salvation Army about a year ago and she is happy with the organizations growth.

The toy drive will be hosted at the Barberton Salvation Army this year. In the past it had been at the Romig Road location.

Kallio thanked Co-Chair of Salvation Army and Senior Vice President of Hospital Operations of Summa Barberton Hospital Michael Hughes for his support of the community at the Oct. 17 breakfast. All of the funds raised at the event stays with Barberton Salvation Army.

Call 330-745-2836 for more information or to volunteer.

Paula Kallio, chairman of the Barberton Salvation Army Advisory Board, gives the owner of Green Diamond Bar and Grille, John Kriston, an award for hosting the breakfast.

Major James Jones tells attendees what programs Barberton Salvation Army offers to area residents.