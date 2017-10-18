Edward F. Gabrosek, 86, left behind a life well-lived Oct. 15. Ed is survived by Martha, devoted wife of 49 years, brother Joseph (Ann) Gabrosek and daughters Elizabeth Gabrosek and Kathleen (Dean) Walters. He was brother-in-law to John and Patricia Stephens and uncle to Joe (Penny) Gabrosek, John (Michele) Gabrosek, Anita (Ritchie) Gabrosek, Sean (Toni) Stephens and Scott (Lydia) Stephens. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Frances Gabrosek. A graduate of Kent State University, Ed served his country and his community throughout his life. He was a United States Air Force veteran who returned to Northeast Ohio to take on leadership roles in non-profit organizations including president at United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Cleveland, Lake Educational Assistance Foundation (LEAF) and Wickliffe Chamber of Commerce. Ed had also served as a board member of the Lake County YMCA and was an American Red Cross multi-gallon blood donor. Perhaps Ed took the greatest joy in promoting Slovenian culture and heritage. He was a longstanding member of SNPJ Lodge 626 (Buckeye Lodge) and was previously president of both the Slovenian Independent Society Home and The Federation of Slovenian National Homes. In 2002, Ed was named Slovenian of the Year in his hometown of Barberton. Ed was an avid participant in all sporting activities. He was the 3630th climber to ascend all 46 major peaks in the Adirondack State Park. He retired as Manager, Media Relations from the former Bailey Controls Co. in 1996. The Family will receive friends Friday, Oct. 20, from 10-11:00 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1263 Shannon Ave., Barberton, followed by a mass of christian burial at 11 a.m. Ed will be inurned at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to: Hospice of the Western Reserve, Alzheimer’s Association and Lake County YMCA. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).