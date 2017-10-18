Racial slurs spray painted on car
A car was spray painted with derogatory comments.
The car was parked at a 16th Street NW home. The incident was reported Oct. 13.
Barberton Police Department confirmed there are no suspects at this time. There are no other reports of similar incidents.
Courtesy photos
