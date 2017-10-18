Volleyball and soccer teams advance

Jake Allen

Herald Staff Writer

Barberton’s volleyball team and Norton’s volleyball and soccer teams each won their first round games of the OHSAA tournament.

The Magics beat Firestone High School in four sets, 18-25, 25-16, 25-17 and 25-15. Barberton returns to Stow-Munroe Falls High School for their second round match against Walsh Thursday, Oct. 19. Game time is set for 5;30 p.m.

Norton’s volleyball team came next, as they easily defeated Springfield High School in three sets. The Panthers will play Coventry in the second round at Tallmadge High School Thursday, Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m. Coventry beat Woodridge 3-0 right after Norton beat the Spartans.

Finally, Norton’s boy soccer team beat Canton South at home, 3-2. The Panthers received goals from John Herman, Max Dixon and Lance Rey and assists from Logan Cross and Rey. Norton moves on to play at Coventry Saturday, Oct. 21 at 3 p.m.

The Magics’ soccer team plays their opener Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 4:30 p.m. against Firestone. The game will be played at the Copley Road Complex in Akron.

Norton’s girls soccer team beat Alliance Oct. 16, and they will play their second round game Thursday, Oct. 19. The game is at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron at 7 p.m.