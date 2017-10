Laura Sue Conrad, age 49, was born Oct. 21, 1967 and died Oct. 17. Preceded in death by her parents, Raymond J. and Ruth L. Conrad. She is survived by her brothers and sisters, Robert (Yvette) Conrad, Seth Conrad, Angela Squires, and Patricia Funk; many loving family and friends. There will be private family services. Arrangements by Cox McNulty Funeral Home, Barberton.