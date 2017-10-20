UPDATED – Attempted robbery of middle school student **Audio**

1

Parents of the Barberton School District  received a call early Friday from Superintendent Jeffrey Ramnytz.

Ramnytz informed parents that a man tried to lure a middle school child into the woods. The child reported the activity to officials and the suspect was captured a short time later.

After talking to the student, police determined it was not an attempted abduction. A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with attempted robbery. A bat was also recovered.

The Herald is working to get additional information on this incident.

  1. Judy Michel on October 20, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Thank you for the updated info. Always a help to get accurate info.

