Magics improve to 9-0

Barberton’s football team beat Kent 49-9 to improve to 9-0.

Zane Ries threw five touchdown passes, three to Garrett Turnbaugh. Turnbaugh also intercepted two passes. Keye Thompson was named Homecoming King before the game, then totaled 236 yards and three touchdowns in the game. Jeff Parker also scored for the Magics.

Next, the Magics head to Medina to play Highland Friday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. The Hornets are 8-1 overall and 4-1 in the Suburban League. If the Magics win they’ll complete their first ever 10-0 season and win their first ever Suburban League title.