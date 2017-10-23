Donna Pavkov, 85, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 22. She was a resident of Wadsworth for 32 years. Donna retired from J.M. Smucker in 1995 where she worked on the gift line. She was a long standing member of the Norton Apostolic Christian Church of Norton, where she loved singing in the choir and helping in the kitchen. Preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Rose Stoll; brothers, Jim and Bill; sisters, Jean, Dorothy and Cookie. She was the loving wife of Paul for 62 years; beloved mother of Brenda (Ned) Burdick; grandmother to, Gary (Hope) Dudlets and Nicole Dudlets and great-granddaughter, Piper, who always brought a sparkle to her eye; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Doylestown Health Care Center for all the care and support that Donna and her family received. Funeral service will be Thursday 11 a.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave, Barberton 44203. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery. Donna’s family will receive friends Wednesday from 4 -7 p.m. and also 1 hour prior to the service Thursday. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Uniontown, OH 44685 or Norton Apostolic Christian Church, 3816 Greenwich Road, Norton, OH 44203.