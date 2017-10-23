James A. Klimp, 70, passed away Oct. 5, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Barberton, and served in the Army as a paratrooper medic. James was a machinist with Midwest Gear and spent the past 30 years self employed as a certified dog groomer, handler and trainer, finishing several champions. James was an excellent musician. He played bass for many years with the Allen Creek Coal Company Bluegrass band, with whom he made an album, Dark as a Dungeon. He was also a superior dart thrower winning over 40 trophies. James is preceded in death by his mother, Pauline Klimp-Carnes; and father, Andrew Klimp; sisters, Janice Millican and Barbara Sweazy. James will be very deeply missed by his son, Justin Klimp; twin granddaughters, Paris and Portia Keyes; sister, Frances Dooley; brother-in-law, Don Millican (Holly); special friends, Frank and Robin Bilby, Tom and Bev Starcher, Cheryl Vires, many nieces, nephews and cousins. The Klimp family would like to thank the Arbors at Streetsboro Care Center, the Akron Dart Community and the VA for their tremendous support of him throughout his illness. A celebration of life was Oct. 12, at Adams Mason Funeral Home, 330-535-9186.