Linda J. Lashinske (nee Hunter), age 70, passed away Oct. 19. She was born Sept. 18, 1947 in Akron. Linda retired from B&C Corporation and was a member of VFW Women’s Auxiliary, Slovak Catholic Sokol, Liedertafel of Barberton, Civitan of Barberton, GBU Social Club and First Hungarian Benefit Society. Survived by daughter, Lisa (Todd) Wiley; grandchildren, Gary (Nicole) Brasiel, Danelle (Dave) Kammer, Kayla (Justin) Oberlin, and C.J. Wiley; great-grandchildren, Brieana, Sean, Emma, Tucker, Bryce, and Madilyn; and special friends, Grace Shaffer and Rita Roberts. The family received friends Oct. 23, at Cox McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave, Barberton.