Melissa A. Bailey (nee: Krunich), age 51, of Wooster, passed away Oct. 19, surrounded by her family and friends after a 2 1/2 year battle with cancer. She was born March 28, 1966 in Barberton. Melissa lived in Akron, and Mt. Pleasant Michigan with her friend Geoff Seiter before returning to Wooster to be with her children. She graduated from Norton High School in 1984. Melissa’s favorite thing to do was to ride her horse, Dolly and spend time with her grandchildren. Melissa is preceded in death by her father, Floyd Krunich. She is survived by her children, Christopher (Stacy) of Akron, Jessie, of Akron, Nathan, of Seville, and Ashly, of Wooster; grandchildren, Cherilyn, Christopher Jr., Chloe, and Brayden; mother, Bonnie Bailey; grandmother, Jennie Crow; brothers, Todd (Renee) Krunich, of Akron, and Jay (Lisa) Krunich, of Green; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. The family would like to give a special thank you to ex-husband, Kenneth Bailey, for his extra support; and Susan from Life Care Hospice. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life was held with family and friends.