Renee Hicks (nee Lightner)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Renee Sunday, Oct. 22, at the age of 67 at Meadows of Dorchester. Loving wife of Glen Hicks for 49 wonderful years. Beloved mother of Derek Hicks (Letty) and Shannon Foster (Dominic). Dear Nana of Isabelle and Lynelle. Survived by her sister Janis (the late Jim), brothers John (Carla) and Jerry, brothers-in-law Gary (Victoria), Garney (Joy), Gil (Angie) and sister-in-law Joy (Greg). She will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her brother Tom (Carol) and parents Jack and Estelle Lightner. Family will receive friends at Morse & Son Funeral Home, 5917 Main St. Thursday, Oct. 26, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. with a celebration of her life taking place Friday, Oct. 27, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Society of Niagara would be appreciated. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com.