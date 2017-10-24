Accident claims youth’s life

From the Summit County Sheriff’s Office

At approximately 8:23 a.m., today, Oct. 24, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident at St. Francis DeSales School in Coventry Township.

The crash occurred in the drop-off area of the school and resulted in one fatality. The victim was identified as a 5-year-old boy from the City of Green. The Coventry Fire Department and Summit Metro Crash Team responded to the scene. Speed, alcohol and/or drug do not appear to be factors at this time.

The crash is under investigation.