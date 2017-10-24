Panthers season ends in district semifinals

Norton’s boys soccer team lost a heart breaker to Tallmadge, 2-0.

The team’s season ends after winning their first two games of the OHSAA tournament against Canton South and Coventry.

Senior Devin Weisbarth was excellent in goal, making several key saves to keep the Panthers in the game, but the offense couldn’t get going against a stout Blue Devil defense.

Norton finishes its season with a record of 8-10-1. Tallmadge moves on to the district final to play the winner of St. Vincent-St. Mary and Alliance Marlington Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy.