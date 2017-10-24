William “Uncle Bill” Stanley Niskanen , 79, was born Dec. 22, 1937 to Lauri and Olga Niskanen in Houghton, Michigan. He attended Norton High School where he enjoyed being the team manager of football and basketball, graduating in 1956. Bill retired from the May Company and enjoyed reading, fishing, automobiles and bird watching. He was proud of his Finnish heritage and was a big sports fan of the Detroit Redwings, Tigers, Cleveland Browns and Michigan State. Bill was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul and Peter; sisters, Ruth Olson and Mary Cortopassi. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews and extended family. Per Bill’s request there will be no services.