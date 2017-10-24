William “Willie” P. DeVaughn, 66, passed away Sunday, Oct. 22. He was a resident of Barberton. Preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mary DeVaughn and the beloved mother of his children, Mary Smith. Willie is survived by his children, William (Tina) Smith, Clifford (Darla) Smith and Christine Campbell; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Mike DeVaughn; sisters, Sis Elliott and Debbie DeVaughn. Willie’s family will receive friends Saturday, Oct. 28 from 2 -4 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203.