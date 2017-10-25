Save a life, dispose of unused medications

Most abused prescription drugs come from friends and family members. Help our community stay safe and healthy. Protect our children, our water, our food and decrease drug abuse by properly disposing unused or expired medications.

The Barberton Police Department makes it easy. Turn in your medications for safe disposal Saturday, October 28 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Officers and volunteers will be available at the old First Merit Building, 480 W. Tuscarawas Ave. downtown. This is the corner of Second Street NW and Wooster Road.