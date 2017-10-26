Richard Eugene Postich Sr., 69, passed away Oct. 23, at Summa Barberton Hospital. Big Rick was born in Barberton and was a 1965 graduate of Barberton High School. After high school Rick worked for Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. for many years. Rick was also a member of Local Union 1871. Preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Mary; he leaves behind his son Richard E. Jr.; daughter Jennifer (Pat) McMillan; grandchildren Gabrielle and Garrett McMillan; brother Andru Postich; sister Sherri (Kerry) O’Brien; and stepdaughter LeeAnne (Nick) McCabe. A special thank you to Ricky, his son, for his many years of care-taking and all the friends, family and neighbors who watched over him these last few years. He will be missed but not forgotten. The family will receive friends Sunday, Oct. 29, from 3-6 p.m. at the Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Barberton All Sports Boosters, 555 Barber Road, Barberton, OH 44203. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).