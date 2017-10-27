Elvira M. Incorvati, 99, passed away peacefully Oct. 25, at Pleasant View Health Care Center. Elvira was born in Youngstown and had been a Barberton resident most of her life where she retired from Barberton Citizens Hospital after 15 yrs as an LPN. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church where she was active in the Holy Hour Program. Elvira was a volunteer at Barberton Hospital as well as the Barberton Active Adult Center for many years. Elvira and her sister Helen enjoyed making thousands of crosses over the years which they gave out to everyone. Preceded in death by her husband Dan C; son Lou; grandsons David, Louis and Steven Incorvati; sister Helen Salomone; daughter-in-law Joanne Incorvati; and son-in-law Jack Eckert; She is survived by her daughter Connie Eckert of Lynchburg, Virginia; sons Dan of Stow and David of Barberton; eight grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and eleven great-great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the entire staff at Pleasant Pointe and Pleasant View Health Care Center as well as Crossroads Hospice. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 30, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 Sixth St. NW, Barberton. Entombment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Calling Hours Sunday from noon-4 p.m. at the Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton, where prayers will be said Monday morning at 9:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Augustine Endowment Trust Fund. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).