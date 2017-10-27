Jennie Simmons (Podlipec) passed away Oct. 24 at the age of 94. She was born in Barberton to the late John and Jennie Podlipec. She lived her entire life in the Barberton and Norton area. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward, brother John, and sister Donnell Stenger. Although she had been a widow for many years, her memories of Edward were always with her. She is survived by daughter Donna (William) Burley, grandsons Bill (Cheryl) and Tom (El), and sister Sylvia Bubenchik. Jennie liked to do crafts, travel, mow her lawn, and especially spend time with her grandsons who were loved very much. The family would like to thank Pleasant Pointe and Pleasant View for the care they gave Mom the last 4 years, and special caregiver LaTonya for always letting us know when Mom misbehaved. Much thanks to the Zupke family for so warmly welcoming Jennie into their family. Per Jennie’s request, private services were held for the family. Internment was at Holy Cross Cemetery. To share a memory or send a condolence please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).