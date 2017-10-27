Magics finish 10-0, win Suburban League

The Barberton Magics beat Highland easily, 48-14, to finish the regular season 10-0.

It is the school’s first ever 10-0 season, and the team also won its first ever Suburban League title in the American Division. Wadsworth also finished 10-0 after beating Hudson, winning the National Division.

Zane Ries continued his amazing season by throwing for 211 yards and three touchdowns. He now has 28 passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, completing a perfect regular season of his own. Garrett Turnbaugh caught two of those touchdowns as part of a monster day. Turnbaugh hauled in six passes for 203 yards while adding his ninth interception of the season defensively. Gavin Krska also intercepted a pass for Barberton. Keye Thompson totaled 125 yards offensively with a rushing touchdown and an 86-yard punt return for a touchdown. Jeff Parker ran for two touchdowns and Keyandre Hood caught one touchdown. Malcolm Boyd had a big sack for Barberton.

Next, the Magics will host a currently unknown team in the first round of the playoffs. The team will most likely be Cleveland Benedictine or Eastlake North. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3rd in Barberton.