“Game Changers” recognized

Barberton Community Foundation recognized three organizations or individuals who have made a positive impact in the community with Game Changer awards at their 18th annual dinner.

The first award recipient was Debbie Shreiner, who has worked as a realtor for over 25 years and sold hundreds of homes in the Barberton area.

Barberton City School District’s Destination Imagination manager Jim Jenson received an award. The program teaches collaboration and problem solving skills through team challenges.

Neighborhood Development Services, Inc. was recognized for striving to revitalize the city through economic development initiatives.

