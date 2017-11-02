Jerry D. Hopkins, age 80, passed away unexpectedly Oct. 31. Born May 24, 1937 to the late Roy M. and Florence (Tinnell) Hopkins, he was a life resident of Doylestown. Jerry retired from Packaging Corporation of America after 44 years of service and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Wadsworth Moose Lodge 2070, Doylestown American Legion Post 407, and a lifetime member of the NRA. He loved going to flea markets, antique tractor shows, and restoring old cars. Jerry also enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and gardening. Preceded in death by his parents, he is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Pat; daughter, Beth (Jim) Mulhearn of Norton; grandsons, Patrick and Daniel Mulhearn; sister, Florence Scheid of Grove City; brother, Roy Hopkins of Brisbane, Australia; his beloved dog, Brandy; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Funeral service will be Monday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m. at the Zak Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown 44230 with Fr. James Maloney, officiating. Burial with military honors to take place at Rittman Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the American Heart Association, 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com.