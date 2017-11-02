Kathleen Hammock (nee Garrett)

November 9th, 1947-October 30th, 2017

Our beloved mother, grandmother, wife, sister, and friend passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side. She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Happy Garrett, sweet, step-daughter, Tina, and seven siblings. She is survived by her husband and best friend of 36 years, Lee (Lucky) Hammock, son, Jeff Hoeft (Krissy), daughter, Wendy Hoeft (Craig), loving step-daughter, Leah Bair, grandsons, Chris Bair and Evan DeGasparis, step-son, Roy Hammock, sisters, Carol and Stella, brothers, Cordell and Skeeter, special niece/sister, Barbara Patterson (Larry), loving nephew, John Garrett, and furry babies, Bubby, Ollie, and Sassy. Kathleen, also known as “Kat” to her friends and family, was known for her energy, sense of humor, love of dance and music, and amazing cooking and baking. She was famous for her potato salad. She was an avid bingo player and scratch ticket fanatic! Special thanks and love to mom’s angels on earth, Krissy Hellman, Terri Gregorich, Jane Pinkley, Pauline Brady, Shelly Garrett, Tracy Crews, her “Florida Babies,” and Summa Hospice. Mom, you will always be in our hearts, “I can see clearly now the rain is gone, here is the rainbow I’ve been praying for.” Per Kathleen’s request, there will be no services. Cremation has taken place. Donations can be made to The Humane Society.