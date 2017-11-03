Magics win first ever playoff game

Barberton’s football team beat Benedictine, 36-6, to capture their first ever playoff win.

The Magics move on to play Bedford after the Bearcats beat Eastlake North.

Barberton’s faithful packed the home side of the stadium for the city’s first ever home playoff game. The team didn’t disappoint on the field. The Magics got two touchdowns from Keye Thompson (one rushing, one receiving), and one from Malcolm Boyd(receiving), Jeff Parker (rushing) and Gavin Krska (interception return).

Kionnie Dukes and Dee Smith also intercepted passes, while Dukes racked up three sacks and Chris McCarroll sacked the passer once. Zane Ries threw for 199 yards with two touchdowns. Thompson totaled 150 yards. Garrett Turnbaugh caught three passes for 88 yards. Boyd had three catches for 79 yards.

The Magics don’t know where they will play Bedford yet, but it will be played Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.