Together Again

Pauline J. Fowkes, 90, passed away Nov. 1, surrounded by her family at the Hospice Care Center. Pauline was born in Barberton where she was a life resident and retired from the Barberton City Schools after 25 years as a secretary. She was a member of the former Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church and a current member of Prince of Peace. She was a member of the Slovak Catholic Sokol Wreath 103, St. Anne’s and the Rosary Society. Pauline was also a trustee for the BHS Alumni Assoc. Preceded in death by her husband Thomas G. Jr; and good friend Carol Hughes; She is survived by her sons Mark T. (Jan) of Orrville, Greg T. (Carole) of Plano, Texas and Brian T. (Michele) of Stow; grandchildren Thomas Fowkes, Mary Kate (Evan) Agona and Sarah, Lauren and Ethan Fowkes; great-grandchildren Aubree and Easton Agona; sister Agnes (Alex) Tomich; nephew Rick (Terry) Gamler; many other special nieces and nephews; and good friends Austin Hughes and family and Kevin and Melissa Stull. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1263 Shannon Ave., Norton. Fr. Robert Jackson celebrant. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Calling Hours Monday from 5-8 p.m. at the Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice Care Center, 3358 Ridgewood Rd., Akron, OH 44333. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com, 330-825-8700.