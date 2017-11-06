Helen Parsons, 84, was called home Friday, Nov. 3, in Mansfield, Georgia. She was born May 30, 1933 in Akron. Preceded in death by her husbands, Harvey D. Parsons and Charles G. Nebeker; parents, Matthew M. and Gladys L. Wilder; brothers, Darwell and Joyce Wilder. Helen is survived by her children, Robin (Michael) Jones, Kimberly (Kevin) Beaver, David (Susie) Parsons, Lisa (Scott) McDowell and Timothy Parsons; grandchildren, Joshua Beaver, April (Casey) Jowers, Megan Beaver, Elizabeth (Curtiss) Deibel, Matthew Parsons, Erin Beaver and Samuel Parsons; great-grandchildren, Will, Stormy and Summer Jowers and Jude Deibel. Funeral service will be Thursday 11 a.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Steve Hicks officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Helen’s family will receive friends Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. Memorials gifts may be directed to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America.