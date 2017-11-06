Lester “Les” R. Gray, age 77, passed away Nov. 2. He was born Dec. 14, 1939 in Sycamore Valley, Ohio. Les served in the U.S. Army, was a long-distance truck driver for over 50 years, and enjoyed woodworking. Preceded in death by his wife, Toni. Survived by sons, Raymond and Wylie (Pam); grandchildren, Ashley and Phillip; and fiance, Janet Weyandt. Funeral service will be Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. at Cox McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave, Barberton, OH 44203. Family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until the service Tuesday. Interment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville.