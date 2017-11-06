Lester “Les” R. Gray
Lester “Les” R. Gray, age 77, passed away Nov. 2. He was born Dec. 14, 1939 in Sycamore Valley, Ohio. Les served in the U.S. Army, was a long-distance truck driver for over 50 years, and enjoyed woodworking. Preceded in death by his wife, Toni. Survived by sons, Raymond and Wylie (Pam); grandchildren, Ashley and Phillip; and fiance, Janet Weyandt. Funeral service will be Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. at Cox McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave, Barberton, OH 44203. Family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until the service Tuesday. Interment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville.