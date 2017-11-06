Student suspended for social media threat

From the Norton Police Department, Chief John Dalessandro

“At approximately 6:45 a.m. this morning (Nov. 6) Norton Middle School administration was made aware of a threat that was made by a middle school student on social media. Norton Police were immediately notified and removed the student from a school bus and took him into custody.

The student was not in possession of any weapons and it was determined that he did not have the means to carry out his threat. The student was charged with making false alarms and immediately suspended from school.

The Norton Schools Administration and Norton Police Department continue to keep the safety of students and staff a top priority. Any threats made in person or on social media will not be tolerated and will be acted upon quickly and appropriately.”