Wilma E. Forst (nee Jennings), 90, passed away peacefully Nov. 3, at Pleasant View Health Care Center. Wilma was born in Barberton where she was a life resident and retired from the Babcock and Wilcox Co. after 20 years as a secretary. She was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Barberton. Wilma enjoyed golf where she and Verne were the B&W Co. Champions in 1974. She also enjoyed bowling where they were champions of the Wednesday Night Mixed League for 20 consecutive years with their partners Lee and Billie Ellis. Wilma also enjoyed fishing and weekends at their Pennsylvania Camp. Wilma is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Donald L. “Verne”; sons Randy (Janet) and Donald J.; daughter Kathy (Bob) Eckel; 6 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the nurses and staff at Pleasant Pointe, Pleasant View and Crossroads Hospice for their compassion and superior care during this difficult time. Calling Hours will be Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 6-7 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m at the Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton. Pastor Erik Swanson officiating. Burial Wednesday at 10:45 a.m at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Procession to form at the funeral home at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Lutheran Church of Barberton. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com, 330-825-8700.