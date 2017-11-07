Barberton and Norton residents have made their choices

Here are the unofficial election results from Norton and Barberton.

Barberton

#28 Barberton CSD Tax Levy (Ren)

Emergency 9 Mills 5 yrs.

Vote for not more than 1

(WITH 20 OF 20 PRECINCTS COUNTED)

FOR THE TAX LEVY . . . . . . . . 2,900

AGAINST THE TAX LEVY. . . . . . . 1,352

BARBERTON COUNCIL AT-LARGE

Vote for not more than 2

(WITH 18 OF 18 PRECINCTS COUNTED)

Carla Hart Debevec (DEM) . . . . . 2,284

Michael R. Soyars (DEM). . . . . . 1,922

Thomas A. Heitic (REP) . . . . . . 1,725

BARBERTON COUNCIL PRESIDENT

Vote for not more than 1

(WITH 18 OF 18 PRECINCTS COUNTED)

Craig S. Megyes (DEM) . . . . . . 2,999

BARBERTON BOARD OF EDUCATION

Vote for not more than 2

(WITH 20 OF 20 PRECINCTS COUNTED)

Shawna Angeloff . . . . . . . . 2,317

David M. Polacek . . . . . . . . 2,249

BARBERTON MUNICIPAL COURT JUDGE

(Full Term Commencing 1-1-18)

Vote for not more than 1

(WITH 67 OF 82 PRECINCTS COUNTED 81.71%)

Todd McKenney . . . . . . . . . 13,406

Margaret Scott. . . . . . . . . 5,061

Norton

#31 Norton CSD Tax Levy (Add)

Current Expenses 2.9 Mills Continuing

Vote for not more than 1

(WITH 16 OF 16 PRECINCTS COUNTED)

AGAINST THE TAX LEVY. . . . . . . 2,239

FOR THE TAX LEVY . . . . . . . . 1,687

NORTON COUNCIL WARD 1

Vote for not more than 1

(WITH 3 OF 3 PRECINCTS COUNTED)

Jack Gainer. . . . . . . . . . 458

Joe Kazy. . . . . . . . . . . 396

NORTON COUNCIL WARD 2

Vote for not more than 1

(WITH 3 OF 3 PRECINCTS COUNTED)

Dennis J. McGlone. . . . . . . . 500

Heather Sams . . . . . . . . . 323

WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 18

NORTON COUNCIL WARD 3

Vote for not more than 1

(WITH 3 OF 3 PRECINCTS COUNTED)

Dan Karant . . . . . . . . . . 504

Judith Lynn Lee . . . . . . . . 281

Dennis G. Pierson. . . . . . . . 162

NORTON COUNCIL WARD 4

Vote for not more than 1

(WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED)

Paul Tousley . . . . . . . . . 431

NORTON BOARD OF EDUCATION

Vote for not more than 3

(WITH 16 OF 16 PRECINCTS COUNTED)

Pat Santelli . . . . . . . . . 2,260

Cindy Webel. . . . . . . . . . 2,199

Chris Inks . . . . . . . . . . 1,930

Rob Knight . . . . . . . . . . 1,528

Jason Sams . . . . . . . . . . 1,282