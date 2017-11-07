Barberton and Norton residents have made their choices
Here are the unofficial election results from Norton and Barberton.
Barberton
#28 Barberton CSD Tax Levy (Ren)
Emergency 9 Mills 5 yrs.
Vote for not more than 1
(WITH 20 OF 20 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
FOR THE TAX LEVY . . . . . . . . 2,900
AGAINST THE TAX LEVY. . . . . . . 1,352
BARBERTON COUNCIL AT-LARGE
Vote for not more than 2
(WITH 18 OF 18 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Carla Hart Debevec (DEM) . . . . . 2,284
Michael R. Soyars (DEM). . . . . . 1,922
Thomas A. Heitic (REP) . . . . . . 1,725
BARBERTON COUNCIL PRESIDENT
Vote for not more than 1
(WITH 18 OF 18 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Craig S. Megyes (DEM) . . . . . . 2,999
BARBERTON BOARD OF EDUCATION
Vote for not more than 2
(WITH 20 OF 20 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Shawna Angeloff . . . . . . . . 2,317
David M. Polacek . . . . . . . . 2,249
BARBERTON MUNICIPAL COURT JUDGE
(Full Term Commencing 1-1-18)
Vote for not more than 1
(WITH 67 OF 82 PRECINCTS COUNTED 81.71%)
Todd McKenney . . . . . . . . . 13,406
Margaret Scott. . . . . . . . . 5,061
Norton
#31 Norton CSD Tax Levy (Add)
Current Expenses 2.9 Mills Continuing
Vote for not more than 1
(WITH 16 OF 16 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
AGAINST THE TAX LEVY. . . . . . . 2,239
FOR THE TAX LEVY . . . . . . . . 1,687
NORTON COUNCIL WARD 1
Vote for not more than 1
(WITH 3 OF 3 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Jack Gainer. . . . . . . . . . 458
Joe Kazy. . . . . . . . . . . 396
NORTON COUNCIL WARD 2
Vote for not more than 1
(WITH 3 OF 3 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Dennis J. McGlone. . . . . . . . 500
Heather Sams . . . . . . . . . 323
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 18
NORTON COUNCIL WARD 3
Vote for not more than 1
(WITH 3 OF 3 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Dan Karant . . . . . . . . . . 504
Judith Lynn Lee . . . . . . . . 281
Dennis G. Pierson. . . . . . . . 162
NORTON COUNCIL WARD 4
Vote for not more than 1
(WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Paul Tousley . . . . . . . . . 431
NORTON BOARD OF EDUCATION
Vote for not more than 3
(WITH 16 OF 16 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
Pat Santelli . . . . . . . . . 2,260
Cindy Webel. . . . . . . . . . 2,199
Chris Inks . . . . . . . . . . 1,930
Rob Knight . . . . . . . . . . 1,528
Jason Sams . . . . . . . . . . 1,282
1 Comment
Wow! Norton voted well!