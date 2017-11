The Kiwanis Club of Norton were entertained by the Jammin’ Jumpers jump rope team during an evening meeting.

The team is lead by physical education instructor at Norton Middle School Anita Gabel. The team was awarded a $500 check on behalf of the Kiwanis.

During the Nov. 2 meeting, attendees also enjoyed a fish fry dinner. Members invited friends and family to the special meeting.

Photos courtesy of Jo Seymour