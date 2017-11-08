Harold “Hank” Lee Boughman, Sr., 90, of Fayetteville, North Carolina formerly of Barberton passed away Sunday, Nov. 5. Hank was a Marine WWII Veteran and retired from Kelly Springfield after working more than 40 years. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Bernice Boughman of the home; two daughters, Kathy Browers and husband, Dick and Barbara Richardson and husband, Billy; one son, Harold “Lee” Boughman, Jr. and wife, Jennifer; eight grandchildren, Blaine Browers, Brad Browers, Matt Richardson, Caroline McGann, Zack Richardson, Hank Boughman, III, Sam Boughman and Charlie Boughman; and eight great-grandchildren. A private celebration of life service was recently held in Fayetteville. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Patricks Catholic Church 2844 Village Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 or the Cumberland Community Foundation 308 Green St, Fayetteville, NC 28301. Services entrusted to Rogers and Breece Funeral Home 500 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.