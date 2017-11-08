Norton shooting suspect appears in court

David M. Havrilek, 41, of Akron, suspect in the shooting incident at Barber Road Storage South, appeared in Summit County Common Pleas Court Nov. 8.

Havrilek’s attorney Troy Reeves said Havrilek wishes to plea not guilty. Chief Magistrate Kandi O’Connor amended the original $5 million cash bond to a $500,000, 10 percent bond. Court officials said a cash only bond was ruled unconstitutional according to the Supreme Court of Ohio.

