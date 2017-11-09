Magic Madness opens Barberton basketball season

Barberton’s boys basketball team opened up their season with Magic Madness Nov. 8, showcasing teams from fourth-grade through varsity.

“I think it’s fun,” said head varsity coach Jack Greynolds. “It’s fun for the kids. We practiced for two and a half hours before this, then they sat around for a couple hours before they played, so they were a little stiff. But it’s fun, fun for the kids.”

Introduced were the full teams for seventh, eighth, ninth, junior varsity and varsity teams. The eighth-grade, freshmen, junior varsity and varsity each played a 10-minute intra-squad scrimmage. Missing from the varsity squad were football players Zane Ries, Garrett Turnbaugh and Malcolm Boyd.

Greynolds pointed out what affect the football team remaining in the playoffs had on the event and his team. “Tonight the turnout wasn’t as big because we had to move it a couple days earlier to a Wednesday night, not really a hotbed for basketball. (Without the football players) It’s fine. We have a couple guys getting a lot of reps that wouldn’t have gotten as many with the other three here. They’re getting better, which only makes you stronger. You can’t complain with what you have or don’t have, you just have to go with it and try to win.”

The team has their season opening scrimmage Thursday, Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. at Medina High School.