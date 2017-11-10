Anthony J. Kaluza ended his earthly journey Nov. 6, to begin his life anew with our Lord. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He held many positions throughout his career, some of which afforded him the opportunity to visit nearly all of the 50 United States and many countries throughout the world. He retired from Wright Tool & Forge in 2006. As a member of the Barberton Senior Center, he enjoyed friends and a good game of euchre. He loved his family, trains, and music of all kinds (well, music prior to the 70’s, that is). Anthony is survived by his wife of 50 years, Georgia (nee Maurer); his daughter, Kathleen (Ed); son, Brian, and daughter, Theresa. His legacy lives on in his grandsons, Nicholas, Arden, Owen and Drake, all of whom will miss him dearly. The family would like to acknowledge Dr. Rishin Patel for conducting his medical responsibilities with large doses of human compassion. Your candor and wit lightened Tony’s load. “Go rest high on that mountain, for your work on Earth is done.” Vince Gill. Remembrances on Anthony’s behalf can be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association. Private Mass of the Christian burial was Nov. 8, at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Interment followed at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with military honors.