Herman Michael Gardner, 93, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 8. Herman was a graduate of Barberton High School, Class of 1942. He served in the US Navy Amphibious Force during WWII and was part of the invasion of Normandy on D-Day. Herman retired from Seiberling Tire and Rubber Company in 1980 after 38 years of service. He was a member of St. Augustine Church and was a participant for 30 years in the Holy Hour program. Herman was preceded in death by his Mom and Dad, Odilo and Mary (Yarman) Gardner, his wife, Margaret (Wolf) Gardner of 65 years; brothers, Emmett (Emma) Gardner, Frank (Beulah) Gardner, Don (Martha) Gardner; sisters, Ethel (Norval) Stanton, Letha (Joe) Girard, Anna (Don) McCartney, Frances (Harold) Hennessey and Iva (Edmund) Garbenis and son-in-law, Dan Trammel. Herman is survived by his five daughters, Linda Vande Ven of Orlando, Florida, Dianne Trammel of Akron, Joan (Bob) McKiney of Northfield, Marianne Truitt of Cary, North Carolina and Lisa Saffle of Akron; grandchildren include Kara (Mike) Shadeed, Michael (Raia) Presto, Justin Saffle, Scott Saffle and Hailey Truitt; great-grandchildren, Tyler Shadeed and Riley and Madeline Presto; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins from both the Gardner and Wolf families. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Martha Gardner; brother-in-law, Ray (Laverne) Wolf, and special dedicated niece, Pat Porpora. Herman was the strong-hold of his family with an incredible faith and devotion to his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Herman’s gentle, quiet spirit and courage was an inspiration and legacy for all who had the privilege of knowing him. A selfless man with many talents, he touched the hearts of many. He was a hero to many. Special thanks to Summa Health Palliative Care and Hospice Services for their loving and compassionate care. The family will receive friends Friday, Nov. 10th from 4-7 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 where prayers will be said Saturday at 10 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 Sixth Street, NW, Barberton. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers,