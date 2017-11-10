Patricia Jean Scott passed away at 80 years old Nov. 7. Preceding her in death were her parents John Sabol and Virginia Sabol Danko; husband Hobart; and brother Jerry Sabol. Patti is survived by her children Christopher, Danette, Greg, Steve and Barbara; grandchildren Cory, Hannah, Derek, Kristi, Katie, Kaley, Jared, Taylore, Miranda and Hollie; and brother Jack Sabol. When younger, she looked forward to going out, dancing and spending time with her friends. Later in life she enjoyed scratch-off, eating out and going to casinos. Even her two beloved dogs will miss her infectious giggle and sense of humor. Per her wishes, there will be no services. Cremation has taken place. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit, www.silva-hostetler.com, 330-825-8700.