Ruth N. Patterson (nee Brown), 94, passed away peacefully the morning of Nov. 8. Ruth was born in Altoona, Pennsylvania and had been a Barberton resident most of her life where she worked at the Sun Rubber Company as a Rosie the Riveter. She was active in the Norton Homemakers Club and Barberton City Club. She also volunteered for many years at the Barberton Citizens Hospital Gift Shop and Pleasant View Health Care Center. Preceded in death by her parents Clair and Lillian Brown; one brother; and six sisters; She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Wyatt E.; daughter Rebecca (Danny) Kail of Barberton; sons Wyatt “Butch” of Oakland, Califonia and Patrick (Helena) of Cuyahoga Falls; grandchildren Khori, Jason (Heather), Shane (Desiree), Koryn and Kaylyn; great-grandsons Bradynne, Kaleb, Gavyn, Isaiah and Liam Wyatt; sister Jackie (Richard) Szczesny of Frederick, Maryland; and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the nurses and aides at Pleasant View Health Care for their care of Ruth. Calling Hours will be from noon – 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton. Funeral Service to follow at 2 p.m. Chaplain Ellen Barber officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to AseraCare Hospice, 2820 W. Market St., Ste. 100, Akron, 44333. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com, 330-825-8700.