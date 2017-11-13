Harold M. Kinney, 77, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 8. A resident of Massillon since 1982, he retired from the U.S. Marine Corps serving in Vietnam, and also retired from the U.S. Postal Service. While serving in the Marine Corps, Harold was decorated with many honors including: Combat Action Ribbon; Navy Unit Commendation; Presidential Unit Citation; National Defense Service Medal; Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal; Vietnam Commendation Medal with 1960 device; Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm and Gold Frame; Navy Achievement medal with Combat V; Good Conduct/6; Certificate of Commendation; and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon. Preceded in death by his sister, Patsy Izo; Harold is survived by his wife of 50 years, Hiroko; son, John (Julia) Kinney; daughter, Theresa Kinney; grandchildren, Tristin, Serena and Ashton Hamilton; siblings, Nancy Mills, Beverly Marks, Neil Kinney, Tyrone Kinney, Clark Kinney and Mary Jane Lang; along with other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be Monday noon at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Joseph Griffis officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park with Military Honors conducted by Firestone VFW 3383. Harold’s family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service Monday.