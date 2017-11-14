Martha A. Gormley

Martha Austin Gormley, 91, died Monday, Nov. 13. Her parents were Arthur and Augusta Austin, and she was born Dec. 2, 1925 in Barberton. She attended Old Trail School and graduated from Barberton High School in 1943 and from Vassar College in 1946. She married W. Robert Gormley in 1946, and they raised five children in Barberton. Her husband passed away in 1998. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, taking great pride in the successful careers of her children and grandchildren. She loved reading and traveling, especially to the National Parks and to visit friends. Martha was a longtime, devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church of Barberton. She served for many years as an officer of the Austin Village Development, Inc., the primary residential developer of the Austin Estates of Barberton. She was a passionate animal lover who raised Alaskan Malamutes, became a charter member of the Alaskan Malamute Club of America in 1953, and served as a competitive dog show judge. Surviving are her children, Dr. Robert A. (Barbara) Gormley of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Dr. Douglas A. (Jane) Gormley of Wadsworth, Dr. Susan J. (Hugh) Harrington of Gainesville, Georgia., Dr. Marilyn M. (Kenneth) McCort of Doylestown, and Judge David M. Gormley of Powell, Ohio; grandchildren, Brian (Nicole) Gormley, Jonathan (Alexandria) Gormley, Robert Gormley, Anne Gormley and Sarah (Riley) Larimore; also great-grandchildren, Hannah and Jackson Gormley and Grant Larimore, and sister-in-law, Linda Moran of Akron. Martha’s funeral service will be Saturday, Nov. 18, at 11 a.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Richard Lapehn officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday, Nov. 17 from 4-7 p.m. and also one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 636 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203, or to the A.O. Austin Engineering Scholarship Fund, Barberton Community Foundation, 460 W. Paige Ave., Barberton 44203.