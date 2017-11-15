Doris E. Fling, 84, passed away Monday, Nov. 13. She was born Oct. 23, 1933 in Glenville, West Virginia to the late Orvil and Viola (Wright) Williams, she graduated from Glenville High School and had been a Barberton resident for most of her life. Doris worked for the Barberton School of Commerce, Central News and retired from the Babcock and Wilcox Co. She was a member of the Community Church of Portage Lakes, Barberton Women’s Club, AARP, B & W retirees group and the 60 Plusers. Doris enjoyed playing Bunko and cards with good friends and loved spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Jack Fling; six brothers and two sisters. Doris is survived by her children, Terry Hebb, Marla Fling, Roger (Mary) Fling and Jim (Tracy) Fling; grandchildren, Corey (Katie), Kristen, Eddie (Gabby), Dylan (Anna), Nick (Heather), great-grandchildren, Meredith, Savannah, Evelyn; and brother Denver Williams. Funeral Services will be Saturday, Nov.18, 10 a.m., at the Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton, Pastor Gary Meeks officiating. Interment at Roseville Cemetery, Glenville, West Virginia. Calling hours Friday, 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home and also one hour prior to services on Saturday. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com, 330-825-8700.